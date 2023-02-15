Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TWEAK SEASON

Everyday Things You're Probably Doing Wrong, And How To Correct Them

Adwait
Adwait
Everyday Things You're Probably Doing Wrong, And How To Correct Them
From tips that'll keep your veggies fresh to home improvement hacks that'll save you time and effort, Redditors revealed the tweaks that helped optimize mundane activities.
· 2.3k reads

Optimizing life is fun. Certain hacks are like cheat codes, and instantly make chores less painful and sometimes open our eyes to the wonders of design.

When Redditor u/slart_n asked netizens to spill "important tricks" that corrected the "everyday activities" that people carried on doing incorrectly until they were enlightened.

Of course the replies were liberal and included tips and hacks that would otherwise aide your daily activities too. Here were some of the highlights.


How to mount something: make a tape template


Re-crisp celery, radishes and other veggies


Pre-drilling tips


Free the cursor on your smartphone


Opening a beverage can with short nails


How to handle vinyl records


That bell pepper cutting hack


ICYMI, we've covered two techniques, here and here.


How to secure a towel around the waist


Re-learning how to tie your shoelaces


Study the blade


Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories