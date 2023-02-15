TWEAK SEASON
Everyday Things You're Probably Doing Wrong, And How To Correct Them
Optimizing life is fun. Certain hacks are like cheat codes, and instantly make chores less painful and sometimes open our eyes to the wonders of design.
When Redditor u/slart_n asked netizens to spill "important tricks" that corrected the "everyday activities" that people carried on doing incorrectly until they were enlightened.
Of course the replies were liberal and included tips and hacks that would otherwise aide your daily activities too. Here were some of the highlights.
How to mount something: make a tape template
Re-crisp celery, radishes and other veggies
Pre-drilling tips
Free the cursor on your smartphone
Opening a beverage can with short nails
How to handle vinyl records
That bell pepper cutting hack
ICYMI, we've covered two techniques, here and here.
How to secure a towel around the waist
Re-learning how to tie your shoelaces
Study the blade
Via Reddit.
[Image: YouTube]