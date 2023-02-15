Everyday Things You're Probably Doing Wrong, And How To Correct Them

Optimizing life is fun. Certain hacks are like cheat codes, and instantly make chores less painful and sometimes open our eyes to the wonders of design.

When Redditor u/slart_n asked netizens to spill "important tricks" that corrected the "everyday activities" that people carried on doing incorrectly until they were enlightened.

Of course the replies were liberal and included tips and hacks that would otherwise aide your daily activities too. Here were some of the highlights.

How to mount something: make a tape template

Re-crisp celery, radishes and other veggies

Pre-drilling tips

Free the cursor on your smartphone

Opening a beverage can with short nails

How to handle vinyl records

That bell pepper cutting hack

ICYMI, we've covered two techniques, here and here.

How to secure a towel around the waist

Re-learning how to tie your shoelaces

Study the blade

Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]