Envying The Moon, My Own Personal 'Infinity War,' And More Of The Week's Best Tweets
Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.
This week, we are pitying a man for his very unwise purchase, mourning Christopher Moltisanti and celebrating "Cocaine Bear."
- Sorry for your loss:
I wore this out last night and a very young, very well intentioned woman offered her very sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/7eL2d9gjC8— robert biegler 🐀 (@robbybiegler) February 21, 2023
- So wrong:
I’m sick of these robots taking our jobs https://t.co/xOsVvC8q5b— big honkin caboose (@itsmegangraves) February 18, 2023
- Same:
getting so tangled in the video store's adults only bead curtain they have to shoot me in the head like a broke leg horse— TOM walker (@tomwalkerisgood) February 26, 2023
- Self-care:
https://t.co/Lxpxo2SaF8 pic.twitter.com/2wx8g2zp77— Eleanor (@eleanorkpenny) February 26, 2023
- Saddest story ever:
Baby shoes never worn, eat your fucking heart out pic.twitter.com/pCRVMCisLH— Dolphin Pilot (@TheAmitie) February 22, 2023
- High praise:
Cocaine Bear, you saved Hollywood’s ass pic.twitter.com/3Sd65ygVP0— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 23, 2023
- Life imitates art:
February 23, 2023
- Terrifying:
Biblically accurate Angel https://t.co/tN0GnRk9RV— Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) February 26, 2023
- Thanks, National Park Service:
To avoid crowds, visit areas that are less crowded.— National Park Service (@NatlParkService) February 23, 2023
- Ending on a wholesome note:
to be loved is to be changed pic.twitter.com/04n9fKjdAq— Fishtopher the Cat (@mrfishtopher) February 22, 2023
