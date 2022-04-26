DISRUPTIANO!
Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout
479 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley
Well, it’s another beautiful day living under the looming threat of an Elon Musk-run Twitter. Twitter did accept Musk’s bid to buy the company, though there’s still some paperwork ahead before Musk officially owns the local internet hangout.
In the meantime, we’ve got two things on our agenda: one, this roundup of sone of the reactions, jokes and other tweets about Musk’s buyout.
Two: to anyone leaving Twitter, all we can say is… welcome back to Digg. 😎
I’ll never forget where I was the moment that Elon Musk bought Twitter (I was on Twitter)— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 25, 2022
Can't believe this site is free— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) April 25, 2022
*checks news*
Huh wow ok
Area Man Buys Town Square— Matt Ford (@fordm) April 25, 2022
tomorrow is the first day of the rest of Elon’s life— Miley 🫠 (@MilesKlee) April 26, 2022
I wonder if elon had ever considered putting $44 billion in a sensible, low-yield mutual fund— Bryan (holographic, mint condition) (@bryanmenegus) April 25, 2022
Idk what everyone is so worried about. It's not like Twitter's going to change overnight just because Elon Musk is a ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ ▇▇▇ ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇.— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) April 26, 2022
putting pronouns in my bio and 45 seconds later a tesla on autopilot crashes through my living room window— LeVar Burzum (@weadhitter) April 25, 2022
Gonna tell my kids this was Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/DNrwB0D8Ga— The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) April 26, 2022
The only thing I'll say about Elon and Twitter is a quote an old Chicago reporter once said to me about newspaper publishers and their political endorsements: "Nobody ever bought a bicycle they didn't want to ride."— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 25, 2022
“I’m leaving Twitter” the rest of us: #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/dBOhnWObEy— 👑 King Gabriel 👑 (@GabrielLambeth) April 26, 2022
tbh the "I'm leaving, goodbye twitter" thing happening right now has real "I'm moving to canada" energy from 2016— Elly Belle 🔮 (famously not a woman) (@literElly) April 25, 2022
who wants a glass of champagne because I’m going down with the ship pic.twitter.com/pHpeoJL4XN— ella dawson (@brosandprose) April 25, 2022
I buy a the Twitter for 41 a billion! I don't pay a the taxes!! Oh!!!— Posting Italian Elon Musk until he sells this site (@lesbiaudrey) April 25, 2022
It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022
And while actor Michael Caine did tweet this on April 25th, the perfect date per the movie “Miss Congeniality,” in which Caine co-stars, we’re choosing to believe this is about the Twitter news:
Sir Michael Caine took one look around this joint and he is OUT pic.twitter.com/VlNkZLBCpq— Mark Berman (@markberman) April 25, 2022
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments