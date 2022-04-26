Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout

Well, it’s another beautiful day living under the looming threat of an Elon Musk-run Twitter. Twitter did accept Musk’s bid to buy the company, though there’s still some paperwork ahead before Musk officially owns the local internet hangout.

In the meantime, we’ve got two things on our agenda: one, this roundup of sone of the reactions, jokes and other tweets about Musk’s buyout.

Two: to anyone leaving Twitter, all we can say is… welcome back to Digg. 😎

I’ll never forget where I was the moment that Elon Musk bought Twitter (I was on Twitter) — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 25, 2022

Can't believe this site is free



*checks news*



Huh wow ok — Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) April 25, 2022

Area Man Buys Town Square — Matt Ford (@fordm) April 25, 2022

tomorrow is the first day of the rest of Elon’s life — Miley 🫠 (@MilesKlee) April 26, 2022

I wonder if elon had ever considered putting $44 billion in a sensible, low-yield mutual fund — Bryan (holographic, mint condition) (@bryanmenegus) April 25, 2022

Idk what everyone is so worried about. It's not like Twitter's going to change overnight just because Elon Musk is a ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ ▇▇▇ ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇. — Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) April 26, 2022

putting pronouns in my bio and 45 seconds later a tesla on autopilot crashes through my living room window — LeVar Burzum (@weadhitter) April 25, 2022

Gonna tell my kids this was Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/DNrwB0D8Ga — The Office Memes (@OfficeMemes_) April 26, 2022

The only thing I'll say about Elon and Twitter is a quote an old Chicago reporter once said to me about newspaper publishers and their political endorsements: "Nobody ever bought a bicycle they didn't want to ride." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 25, 2022

tbh the "I'm leaving, goodbye twitter" thing happening right now has real "I'm moving to canada" energy from 2016 — Elly Belle 🔮 (famously not a woman) (@literElly) April 25, 2022

who wants a glass of champagne because I’m going down with the ship pic.twitter.com/pHpeoJL4XN — ella dawson (@brosandprose) April 25, 2022

I buy a the Twitter for 41 a billion! I don't pay a the taxes!! Oh!!! — Posting Italian Elon Musk until he sells this site (@lesbiaudrey) April 25, 2022

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

And while actor Michael Caine did tweet this on April 25th, the perfect date per the movie “Miss Congeniality,” in which Caine co-stars, we’re choosing to believe this is about the Twitter news: