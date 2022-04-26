Popular
Here Are Some Of The Best Reactions To Elon Musk's Twitter Buyout

479 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley

Twitter has accepted Musk's bid to buy the company. Who knows what a Musk-run Twitter will look like — but here's what it looks like right now in the wake of the news.

Well, it’s another beautiful day living under the looming threat of an Elon Musk-run Twitter. Twitter did accept Musk’s bid to buy the company, though there’s still some paperwork ahead before Musk officially owns the local internet hangout.

In the meantime, we’ve got two things on our agenda: one, this roundup of sone of the reactions, jokes and other tweets about Musk’s buyout.

Two: to anyone leaving Twitter, all we can say is… welcome back to Digg. 😎



And while actor Michael Caine did tweet this on April 25th, the perfect date per the movie “Miss Congeniality,” in which Caine co-stars, we’re choosing to believe this is about the Twitter news:


