Elon Musk Tweeted A Meme Comparing Justin Trudeau To Hitler Because, Uh, Crypto?

Early this Thursday morning, Elon Musk decided it was a fine day to post a Hitler meme. The meme compared Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler in an image of Hitler whose caption read, "Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau — I had a budget."

Musk's tweet was a response to news that Canada had ordered financial firms to stop transacting with crypto wallets funding the ongoing "Freedom Convoy," the trucker-led protests against a Canadian mandate that truckers must be vaccinated in order to cross from the US into Canada.

Canadian authorities have ordered financial institutions not to interact with 34 different crypto addresses tied to the country's ongoing trucker protests. @Aoyon_A @realDannyNelson reporthttps://t.co/WFPN0gEHhQ — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) February 16, 2022

Musk's tweet seems, in part, to reference the two years during which Trudeau's government did not pass a budget. However, this past summer, the Canadian government did finally pass a budget.

Last month, Musk expressed support for the trucker protests, and he has been vocal about opposing pandemic measures like lockdowns and vaccine mandates — though he's said he has been vaccinated.

Curiously, on January 30 — that is to say, just a few weeks ago — Musk tweeted an image that seemed to rib those who readily liken people to Hitler when they support an opposing political stance.

Long story short: it seems like Musk intended to compare Trudeau (and his anti-anti-mandate measures) to Hitler by saying that you can't compare Trudeau to Hitler, because Hitler had a budget, which Trudeau in fact also has.

OK.