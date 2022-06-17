Last night, famed Toronto rapper Drake unexpectedly dropped a new album, "Honestly, Nevermind." As has been the case for his last few albums, people were theoretically excited about it, but largely disappointed by the actual music itself.

Me hearing Drake was dropping new music VS Me hearing Drake's new music pic.twitter.com/c3vubwPDgI — Amoeba E 🦠 (@amoeba_ee) June 17, 2022

Not everyone hated it, though: some people were psyched to get an album full of summery dance-house style jams.

They saying drake making oontz oontz music?????? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 17, 2022

But yeah, for the most part, people went to town with the jokes.

This the Drake that dropped tn pic.twitter.com/pi9a9KEYtX — Depressed Chargers Fan (@BoltUpNino) June 17, 2022

drake understood what the girlies need this summer pic.twitter.com/RiggaJttuE — sacdiya (@sadsontour) June 17, 2022

On the train at 8am listening to Drake sing about sticky pussy over a Baltimore club beat pic.twitter.com/d9UyXGv4M1 — yc (@yc) June 17, 2022

Drake’s surprise album was like when your teacher surprises the class with a pizza party and you end up with this pic.twitter.com/xZgXzirvS9 — eugine garth (@saviourmitchy) June 17, 2022

Drake carefully constructing a list of the worst songs to hit my eardrums pic.twitter.com/cSspur5R3y — zorex ♛ (@therealzorex) June 17, 2022

Drake better stop hanging around with Jack Harlow because wtf is this — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 17, 2022

Going through drake’s new album.



pic.twitter.com/nxwYjEtaMX — Adam Weebay (@AdamWeebay) June 17, 2022

I thought Drake was finna rap his ass off. He gave us Forever 21, Hot Topic, H&M ass music 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EttAvT3i86 — B (@BurnerP28817150) June 17, 2022

Tech house producers on their way to make Drake remixes today pic.twitter.com/liULZCsotW — habby (@habstrakt) June 17, 2022

If you're like me, though — where you'll take whatever good you can get from new music — you'll be vibing to the album this summer, whether you like it or not.

ppl hating me just

the new vibing to

drake album Flight’s Booked pic.twitter.com/RBEl0vYKOg — silvio dante’s inferno (@SilviosInferno) June 17, 2022