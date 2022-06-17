Popular
Drake Dropped A Surprise Album Called 'Honestly, Nevermind.' Here Are The Best Reactions To It

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Drake's new house-inflected album has some people shaking their heads and others bopping them.

Last night, famed Toronto rapper Drake unexpectedly dropped a new album, "Honestly, Nevermind." As has been the case for his last few albums, people were theoretically excited about it, but largely disappointed by the actual music itself.



Not everyone hated it, though: some people were psyched to get an album full of summery dance-house style jams.



But yeah, for the most part, people went to town with the jokes.



If you're like me, though — where you'll take whatever good you can get from new music — you'll be vibing to the album this summer, whether you like it or not.



