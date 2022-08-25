WEIRD, INNIT
A New Clip From 'Don't Worry Darling' Was Released, And People Are Losing It Over Harry Styles's Accent
In case you missed it, a new clip from the upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling” — directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — was released.
Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5— Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022
But no one has been able to fully enjoy it, because they’re busy trying to figure out what the deal is with Styles’s accent.
which one— Ian Seabiscuit (@ijspurcell) August 25, 2022
Some of the best characterizations posit that it is Harry Styles — who is British, from a town called Cheshire in England — trying to imitate an American trying to speak in a bad British accent.
Bu that’s not all people had to say. Please enjoy people being bewildered at the singer’s unplaceable accent.
Harry Styles trying to do whatever accent this ispic.twitter.com/ZdykEBMjck https://t.co/r4tcRFJ5rJ— MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) August 24, 2022
harry styles should go to the accent school of jodie comer— delaney • saw prima (@ddelaneeyy) August 25, 2022
not a fun time when everyone is coming for Harry Styles’ accent but your from a couple of towns over and sound the same pic.twitter.com/Xi8i5gvAER— nicole eloise 🐩♿️🏳️🌈 (@nicoleloiseee) August 25, 2022
twitter to Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/v7FRElip1I— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) August 25, 2022
Florence wasn’t acting here, she was just astounded at how bizarre Harry’s accent was https://t.co/3gywZPbDpP pic.twitter.com/4fPvgy9YMc— Jory (@jory_dw) August 24, 2022
florence pugh responding to harry styles acting has meme potential pic.twitter.com/22QqtVCHXW— Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) August 25, 2022