A New Clip From 'Don't Worry Darling' Was Released, And People Are Losing It Over Harry Styles's Accent

In case you missed it, a new clip from the upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling” — directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — was released.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

But no one has been able to fully enjoy it, because they’re busy trying to figure out what the deal is with Styles’s accent.

which one — Ian Seabiscuit (@ijspurcell) August 25, 2022

Some of the best characterizations posit that it is Harry Styles — who is British, from a town called Cheshire in England — trying to imitate an American trying to speak in a bad British accent.

Bu that’s not all people had to say. Please enjoy people being bewildered at the singer’s unplaceable accent.

Harry Styles trying to do whatever accent this ispic.twitter.com/ZdykEBMjck https://t.co/r4tcRFJ5rJ — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) August 24, 2022

harry styles should go to the accent school of jodie comer — delaney • saw prima (@ddelaneeyy) August 25, 2022

not a fun time when everyone is coming for Harry Styles’ accent but your from a couple of towns over and sound the same pic.twitter.com/Xi8i5gvAER — nicole eloise 🐩♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@nicoleloiseee) August 25, 2022

twitter to Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/v7FRElip1I — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) August 25, 2022

Florence wasn’t acting here, she was just astounded at how bizarre Harry’s accent was https://t.co/3gywZPbDpP pic.twitter.com/4fPvgy9YMc — Jory (@jory_dw) August 24, 2022