A New Clip From 'Don't Worry Darling' Was Released, And People Are Losing It Over Harry Styles's Accent

Molly Bradley · · 552 reads
Is it British? American? A Brit trying to do an American trying to do a British accent? Utterly impossible to say.

In case you missed it, a new clip from the upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling” — directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh — was released.



But no one has been able to fully enjoy it, because they’re busy trying to figure out what the deal is with Styles’s accent.



Some of the best characterizations posit that it is Harry Styles — who is British, from a town called Cheshire in England — trying to imitate an American trying to speak in a bad British accent.

Bu that’s not all people had to say. Please enjoy people being bewildered at the singer’s unplaceable accent.


Comments

