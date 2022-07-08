Doja Cat Is Beefing With 'Stranger Things' Teen Noah Schnapp, And The Memes Are Great

In a since-deleted TikTok, 17-year-old Noah Schnapp — who plays Will Byers on “Stranger Things” — shared private messages between him and Doja Cat in which she asked Noah to ask Joseph Quinn, the 29-year-old breakout star of season 4 of “Stranger Things,” to hit her up.

Following the TikTok, Doja has been taking Schnapp to task on Instagram Live, at once reasoning that he’s young and probably doesn’t know any better, but also calling his behavior “snake shit.”

i don’t know what’s more funny the filters while she’s being serious or the fact that doja cat is beefing with noah schnapp😭 https://t.co/VQuxDBb7tR — َ (@writteniinstars) July 8, 2022

Fans have a few questions for the singer: for one, what good did she think would come from messaging a 17-year-old to set her up with someone she could have reached out to herself?

Also, hate to say it, but Doja’s thirst for Joseph Quinn wasn’t exactly a secret before this:

joseph quinn fine as shit — im made of diarrhea (@DojaCat) May 30, 2022

Fans are not so much taking sides as relishing the messiness of the whole situation, and the ensuing memes are very good.

joe finally done with all the press tours and comic con just to log into his social media to find out doja cat and noah schnapp are in a beef abt him pic.twitter.com/ZjONyxC0Aa — Lyia | Eddie is alive & well (@bXedLo_) July 8, 2022

doja cat in noah’s dms rn pic.twitter.com/EBTb2w0jb6 — charly ࿐˚.✦ (@ENBYFUGO) July 8, 2022

sorry i have to laugh at the doja cat noah schnapp situation because why would you go to a 17-year-old known shitposter asking him to hook you up with his 29-year-old coworker and expect him to be 100% serious about it LETS BE REAL — adri 41 !! DJ DAY (@partywithyou) July 8, 2022

this whole doja & noah fight is so unserious to me i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/pah8C5RrOC — star🕷 misses eddie (@dustibvn) July 8, 2022

doja cat calling noah schnapp a dumb kid like why were you asking a kid for someone’s number i- babes the dude has an instagram why’d you throw in a 17 year old middle man and expect him to not think this is the funniest thing to ever occur — dames 🌙 19 days (@hippiemalewife) July 8, 2022

the stranger things kids are so funny like why was 13 year old finn wolfhard roasting jimmy fallon on live television, why is noah schnapp exposing doja cat thirsting over joseph quinn, why was millie bobby brown dancing while a girl is sobbing during a meet&greet — anna (@hyeaIous) July 7, 2022

me defending noah schnapp from doja cat stans pic.twitter.com/CpfPjLyhhT — neo beo ! (@luvrzombi) July 8, 2022

joseph quinn in his own little world completely unaware of what’s going on with doja cat and noah schnapp pic.twitter.com/HbxqfDkjVM — juli ❥ | st spoilers (@munsons86) July 8, 2022

joseph quinn opening his twitter and seeing himself being mentioned in a post with doja and noah pic.twitter.com/2QSigpjgXM — ryo (@riyozki) July 8, 2022

noah watching the live pic.twitter.com/xmr0g1gBuw — Wes (@wbiassaunders) July 8, 2022

joseph quinn sleeping right now peacefully while noah schnapp and doja cat hissing n scratching at each other — rhi ♡'s st (@kyorengokus) July 8, 2022