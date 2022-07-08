Popular
ALL'S FAIR IN THIRST AND WAR

Doja Cat Is Beefing With 'Stranger Things' Teen Noah Schnapp, And The Memes Are Great

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
Doja Cat Is Beefing With 'Stranger Things' Teen Noah Schnapp, And The Memes Are Great
Doja Cat messaged Noah Schnapp asking him to set her up with Joseph Quinn, AKA the show’s beloved Eddie Munson — and Schnapp shared her messages in a TikTok — leading to a very public, very funny mess.

In a since-deleted TikTok, 17-year-old Noah Schnapp — who plays Will Byers on “Stranger Things” — shared private messages between him and Doja Cat in which she asked Noah to ask Joseph Quinn, the 29-year-old breakout star of season 4 of “Stranger Things,” to hit her up.

Following the TikTok, Doja has been taking Schnapp to task on Instagram Live, at once reasoning that he’s young and probably doesn’t know any better, but also calling his behavior “snake shit.”



Fans have a few questions for the singer: for one, what good did she think would come from messaging a 17-year-old to set her up with someone she could have reached out to herself?

Also, hate to say it, but Doja’s thirst for Joseph Quinn wasn’t exactly a secret before this:



Fans are not so much taking sides as relishing the messiness of the whole situation, and the ensuing memes are very good.



