Cursed Signage, The Winner Of The R.L. Stine Award And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

This week, the timeline saw a lot of cursed food and a lot of cursed signage. Do with that what you will.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

  1. Don’t think too hard about it:

  1. Speaking of, you know, words:

  1. I hate this image, but I can’t look away:

  1. More alarming food content:

  1. A truly cursed but incredible sign:

  1. An even more cursed, and even more incredible, sign:

  1. A… romantic sign?

  1. Oh no:

  1. Fair point:

  1. They wouldn’t want that for us:

BONUS: Congratulations to R.L. Stine. Tremendous achievement.



