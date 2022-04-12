Cursed Signage, The Winner Of The R.L. Stine Award And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, the timeline saw a lot of cursed food and a lot of cursed signage. Do with that what you will.

Don’t think too hard about it:

reading a book surreal asf 💀 i jus be staring at marked slices of tree for hours hallucinating vividly — T 🎯 (@CodeineFridge) April 6, 2022

Speaking of, you know, words:

“when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie” has got to be the least relatable simile of all time — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) April 7, 2022

I hate this image, but I can’t look away:

Don't text me while I'm eating my Jorger pic.twitter.com/srWCp7ou8Z — Your Pal Billy! (@Your_Pal_Billy) April 6, 2022

More alarming food content:

you gotta be faster pic.twitter.com/TXVImZc42x — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) April 7, 2022

A truly cursed but incredible sign:

I can’t stop laughing at this I haven’t stopped laughing at this for the last 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/Ps8fK4ntpT — Apex Redditor (@ebenbenson) April 7, 2022

An even more cursed, and even more incredible, sign:

Apparently my aunt is doing some damage control after a crucial signage mistake pic.twitter.com/ULElOfXLCm — 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) April 5, 2022

A… romantic sign?

what if we kissed on the ACAB Morbius bench? pic.twitter.com/Ho7vp3sgnC — Lee Jameson ✨ (@Lee_Jameson) April 10, 2022

Oh no:

Something terrible about to happen to this man pic.twitter.com/pfE0zOPMie — dan “fleetwood” yak (@DANYaker) April 10, 2022

Fair point:

“shark infested waters”…. you mean their home????😭 — d🛝n (@javroar) April 5, 2022

They wouldn’t want that for us:

if sea turtles tried paper straws they would understand — lamps (@layumps) April 11, 2022

BONUS: Congratulations to R.L. Stine. Tremendous achievement.

I am so honored to have won the R. L. Stine Creative Writing Award for the third year in a row. The award is given annually to an author named R. L. Stine. pic.twitter.com/T4vSjw18EM — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) December 12, 2020

