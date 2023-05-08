Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'HE'S JUST SOME GUY'

Twitter's Best Jokes From Charles And Camilla's Coronation

Adwait
Adwait
Twitter's Best Jokes From Charles And Camilla's Coronation
The United Kingdom finally made it official with its king and queen.
·
·
·

On May 6, 2023, the United Kingdom coronated Charles III and his wife Camilla. They were crowned King and Queen of the United Kingdom at a ceremony in Westminster Abbey. There were many archaic objects, old-age rituals, customs and wardrobes that were a part of the occasion, and that naturally brought out the best of Twitter.

The event also included a concert with performances from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie. Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel and others. Here were some of the best jokes we saw on Twitter celebrating the occasion.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories