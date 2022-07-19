Conquered By Clippy, RIP Hubble And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we have a lot of very cursed content for you to look at. We had to see it; it’s only fair.

My brain is the ultimate password protector:

“Password cannot be same as last password” okay but why not? It’s clearly very hard to guess, I couldn’t crack it and Im the one who made it — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) July 11, 2022

I don’t know her:

heart goes out to hubble today, being thrown up there like the "before" picture of a botox ad — Joss Fong (@JossFong) July 12, 2022

This kind of thing really is the shit:

Dogshit - Very poor quality

Bullshit - Not true

Horseshit - Nonsense

Apeshit - Rambunctious

Batshit - Insane



This is an excellent feature of English that we should continue building upon. — Lacquerware (@lacquerleaks) July 18, 2022

Absolutely not changing my technique this far into my life:

at this point ion even know if im breathing correctIy pic.twitter.com/RTSHlNbT8P — d🦕n (@javroar) July 12, 2022

When you’re a cop and you extremely understand how drugs work:

Reading the word "fentanyl" written on a piece of paper and all my limbs spontaneously bend backwards like Vecna got me — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) July 13, 2022

Oh:

I have seen this so now you all have to pic.twitter.com/7Ro8ns3ygN — Natasha Lee (@tashlee) July 11, 2022

So beautiful:

“Nonstop housing meatballs” just slam dunking “cellar door” off of the most pleasing phrases list https://t.co/w6RaIalVAa — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 13, 2022

Perfect way to get someone to walk away when you’re mid-sentence:

When someone questions why I like a bad movie pic.twitter.com/JLwZqUf1CB — Haaris (@TrilogyFiIm) July 15, 2022

I need him in my life:

*I spill juice on the kitchen floor*

Mike Ehrmantraut: It’s going to be okay don’t panic. What we’re gonna do is grab the paper towels and place them down on the spill and let it soak for five minutes no more no less. Place the towels in the trash until trash day comes. — Pugmane 🐾 🐛 🥫 (@pugmane) July 16, 2022

Someone please drop a link where I can buy these:

these are the crocs of a killer, bella pic.twitter.com/y2ewPpjMU5 — matchy 🪱 (@swearjaragain) July 17, 2022

