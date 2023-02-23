Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

asmr and chill

Some Of The Most Comforting YouTube Creators, According To Fans On Reddit

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
Some Of The Most Comforting YouTube Creators, According To Fans On Reddit
There's a lot of YouTube content creators out there, but if you need something to relax to while you sleep, then this Reddit thread has you covered.
· 1k reads

There are YouTube channels for critical reviews, video essays, live streams, debates, politics, gaming, literally everything under the sun. But for those looking for a more relaxing time online, Reddit had a simple question to ask:



From relaxing shows about food, to stories about our everyday lives, Redditors' recommended a variety of calming YouTubers who they've fallen in love with over all these years. From more nerdier and pop-culture stuff to nature-centric and travel adventures, here are the channels that helped people relax.


Juns Kitchen



Good Mythical Morning



Primitive Technology



Tasting History with Max



Camping with Steve



Adam Savage's Tested



Video Game Dunkey



Taskmaster



Kitchen Nightmares



JCS Criminal Psychology



[Image from YouTube]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories