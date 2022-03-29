People Are Theorizing That Chris Rock Had A Cheek Pad On When Will Smith Slapped Him. Here's A Fact Check
Submitted by Molly Bradley via gizmodo.com
The Lede
The Slap, as it's now ubiquitously known, rocked the Oscars and the internet on Sunday night. Naturally, people have wondered whether such a dramatic moment was staged or not. Thanks to Gizmodo's deep dive, there's one theory we can safely rule out: that Chris Rock was wearing a face pad when Will Smith slapped him. Here's why.
Key Details
- Though the Twitter account @viralclipsss shared an image that purported to reveal a cheek pad on Rock's face, but it's more likely that this image was doctored than other sources' images, which would have required collaboration between Getty Images, the AP and more.
- The image that shows a cheek pad may not have been doctored, but rather, run through an AI to clarify a low-quality image. But AI isn't perfect in these instances.
- Ultimately, wearing a cheek pad wouldn't have done much to soften Smith's slap.
