Can You Find The Hidden Lollipop Among These Ice Cream Cones?

As climate change-induced heatwaves sweep the globe, some of you may be tucking into a nice cold ice cream right about now. With that in mind, here's an ice cream-themed optical illusion to keep those cogs turning in the heat.

The doodle was drawn by Gergely Dudás, also called Dudolf, a Hungarian artist known for his seek-and-find pictures. Among the many, many smiley ice cream cones in the picture hides a cute little lollipop on a stick — can you spot it?

The solution to the puzzle is below — don't scroll down unless you want to see it!

Solution:

The hiding lollipop is circled in red.

Managed to find it all by yourself? Well done, smarty pants. You can check out Dudolf's other optical illusions over on his Twitter page.