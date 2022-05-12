Popular
An Astounding Number Of People Are Embarrassing Themselves Online By Knowing Absolutely Nothing About Breastfeeding

But they're making impassioned arguments about it anyway. In the wake of the formula shortage, here are some of the arguments and myths people have had to dispel about breastfeeding, and some sound information about it.

News of our current national shortage of baby formula has taken over online discourse this week. And rightly so: 40% of formula is out of stock nationwide, and when there are shortages this dire, people tend to hoard.

There are a few factors that have contributed to the shortage, including a bacteria that led to several formula brands being recalled by the FDA, supply chain issues due to COVID and the FDA’s trade policies and regulation of formula. But the most pressing thing right now is how to address the formula shortage.

Here’s one thing not to do: tell women to “just breastfeed.”

There are a ton of reasons women can’t or don’t breastfeed their children, or don’t exclusively breastfeed. But telling women to breastfeed in the absence of formula is not just ignorant in terms of bodily function: it reinforces the shame or guilt that many women already feel about not being able to, or choosing not to, breastfeed for whatever reason.



Worse still, people are coming out of the woodwork to offer wildly uninformed opinions about breastfeeding. Here are some of the conversations women have had to have with people about this, and the myths and misinformation they’ve had to push back against.



If you don’t know much about breastfeeding, that’s okay: read this post, read information about it, read the informative thread below and listen to people’s experiences. But the number one thing you should do if you don’t know much about breastfeeding is to please, for the love of God, do not make arguments about a topic you know nothing about. Thank you!



