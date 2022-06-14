Popular
Molly Bradley · · 738 reads
Bill Hader Is Glad You All Liked The 'Barry' Finale
Now, where's his money?

Elsie K. Fisher, who is perhaps best known for her starring role in Bo Burnham's movie "Eighth Grade," tweeted what appears to be a text exchange between her and none other than Bill Hader, star of "Barry," whose third season just wrapped.

Fisher has a role in this recent season of "Barry," which explains the exchange (and delightfully confirmed, as far as I know, that these texts are in fact real). Hader, who is not on Twitter, has this to say about the positive reception of the "Barry" finale: "Nice."



Sorry, Bill: Twitter clout feels good, but it doesn't pay.


