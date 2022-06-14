Elsie K. Fisher, who is perhaps best known for her starring role in Bo Burnham's movie "Eighth Grade," tweeted what appears to be a text exchange between her and none other than Bill Hader, star of "Barry," whose third season just wrapped.

Fisher has a role in this recent season of "Barry," which explains the exchange (and delightfully confirmed, as far as I know, that these texts are in fact real). Hader, who is not on Twitter, has this to say about the positive reception of the "Barry" finale: "Nice."

Sorry, Bill: Twitter clout feels good, but it doesn't pay.