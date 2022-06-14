GOTTA LOVE HIM
Bill Hader Is Glad You All Liked The 'Barry' Finale
Elsie K. Fisher, who is perhaps best known for her starring role in Bo Burnham's movie "Eighth Grade," tweeted what appears to be a text exchange between her and none other than Bill Hader, star of "Barry," whose third season just wrapped.
Fisher has a role in this recent season of "Barry," which explains the exchange (and delightfully confirmed, as far as I know, that these texts are in fact real). Hader, who is not on Twitter, has this to say about the positive reception of the "Barry" finale: "Nice."
Bill Hader folks! pic.twitter.com/TOYIAXA8gY— regular non-evil person (@ElsieKFisher) June 14, 2022
Sorry, Bill: Twitter clout feels good, but it doesn't pay.