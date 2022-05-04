Joel Osteen's Ghostwriter, Cleopatra Gets Dragged And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

If you have no idea who these people are, don't worry.

boy, between "woman wrote a book about how she cheated on her husband with a 'soulmate' who turned her down" and "British dude had a dick on his arm", we're having quite the morning on the ol' Twitter website, aren't we — AK Lingus (@aklingus) May 2, 2022

No lies detected.

give a man a fish and he'll eat for a day, push a man into a volcano and the sun god will ensure a bountiful harvest this season — elle was a mistake (@ellewasamistake) May 2, 2022

Everyday on the Internet:

there is simply TOO MUCH happening online today and i would like it all to stop, please — Alicia Lutes (@alicialutes) May 2, 2022

Who is his ghostwriter?

Everything is fair in love and?

Not my mom telling me she still talk to my ex because I still talk to her ex... Mam that's my DAD — Sesla (@SessyKhiba) May 1, 2022

Devastating tbh.

Imagine being dragged this hard 2000 years after you were dead—devastating pic.twitter.com/JzHO3TOh0M — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) May 1, 2022

Be the change you want to see in this world.

Every time I have a programming question and I rly need help, I post it on Reddit and then log into another account and reply to it with an obscenely incorrect answer. Ppl don’t care about helping others but they LOVE correcting others. Works 100% of the time — annie (@soychotic) April 29, 2022

We are united in this cause.

As a millennial with student debt I am prepared to unkill one industry for every ten thousand dollars of forgiveness. We can do Zales, fast casual dining, whatever everybody decides — Peter Raleigh (@PetreRaleigh) May 1, 2022

Men fear me, fish need me.

prepare for hot girl summer by getting your



(•_•)

<) )/ hot

/ \



(•_•)

\( (> girl

/ \



(•_•)

🎣 ) )> fishing license — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) April 27, 2022

Never change New York.

Someone from the mayor’s office just tried to speak at the Foley Square pro choice protest and the entire square erupted into chanting “Fuck Eric Adam’s”, I love New York — friendly neighborhood hipster (@ImLavery) May 3, 2022

