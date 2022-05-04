Popular
HAPPY WEDNESDAY

Joel Osteen's Ghostwriter, Cleopatra Gets Dragged And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

It's just Wednesday, but it's already been a heavy week.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.


  1. If you have no idea who these people are, don't worry.

  1. No lies detected.

  1. Everyday on the Internet:

  1. Who is his ghostwriter?

  1. Everything is fair in love and?

  1. Devastating tbh.

  1. Be the change you want to see in this world.

  1. We are united in this cause.

  1. Men fear me, fish need me.

  1. Never change New York.

