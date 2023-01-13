Popular
The Best Needle Drop In Cinematic History, According To Reddit

Jared Russo
Movies have been around for more than 100 years. Music, thousands. Yet, this one Reddit thread dares to ask the question: what's the best combination of filmmaking and song, ever?
A "needle drop" is slang for when the vinyl record needle falls onto the album and the music starts to play. This colloquialism is just cinephile code for when an awesome song plays during an equally awesome moment in a movie. And since there are so many to choose from, how can the internet collectively gather and agree on anything?

Turns out, Reddit has good taste and they picked out the best ones, in our opinion. Nothing will ever top the death montage set to "Layla" in "Goodfellas" but that's another conversation entirely.



Here is what the fine people over at Reddit had to say.


'Apocalypse Now'



'Kill Bill'



'Cruel Intentions'



'Dawn of the Dead'



'2001: A Space Odyssey'


'Donnie Darko'



'Reservoir Dogs'



'V For Vendetta'


Anything with 'Free Bird'


'Fight Club'


'Baby Driver'


'The Breakfast Club'


All of 'Goodfellas'



Via Reddit.

Comments

