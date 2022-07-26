People On Twitter Are Sharing Their Favorite Movie Plot Clichés. Here Are Some Of The Best

There are a lot of things that movies get wrong, and tired, predictable plotlines can suck all the enjoyment out of a film ⁠— but there are some tropes we love so much they'll never get boring.

Laura Crone recently asked people on Twitter for their favorite plot clichés in films.

"Like no matter how many times it's been done, no matter how many miles away you can spot it, you will always get hype when it's executed well?" she tweeted.

Screw dunking on it, what are your FAVORITE plot cliches? Like no matter how many times it's been done, no matter how many miles away you can spot it, you will always get hype when it's executed well? — Laura Crone (@downwithlcc) July 24, 2022

Laura shared her own favorite in the thread, and it's a wholesome one.

Personally, I will always stand up and cheer for a character who's been fueled by anger or pain and learns they can be even more powerful when they run on love or joy. Deeper magic from before the dawn of time. Oldie but a bestie. Cheesecake. Gimme that shit. — Laura Crone (@downwithlcc) July 24, 2022

So, without further ado, here are some of Twitter's most-loved movie plot clichés.







Grumpy Guy Meets Little Girl, Changes For The Better

I too enjoy this trope pic.twitter.com/K5wwjrH5DH — Caleb Barton (@CalebBarton14) July 25, 2022

big tough person has to take care of a child and warms up to them a lot, causing the both of them to become better people https://t.co/frdXEPGr1r — eddy (@camelshitaman) July 26, 2022

"Guess I'm dad now" is the best trope and I won't hear otherwise — Nut 2: The Nuttening 🔞 (@TheEternalNut1) July 26, 2022

via GIPHY







Classic Heist Scenes

I love a heist explanation where everything is executed perfectly, and is then followed by the actual heist in which everything goes wrong. — Marian (she/her) (@talopine) July 25, 2022

I love it when there's a heist or a mission or whatever and it's a group of people chosen who dont know each other but each have a special skill like Hacker Dude, Female Demolition Expert, Black Ops Guy etc. And they all dont like each other at first but by the end they do — Ms. Deathwish: Butcher of the Unborn (@Ms_Deathwish) July 25, 2022

When they’re doing a heist and they describe how they’re going to do the heist in voice over AT THE SAME TIME that they are doing the heist — Eric Price (@MarathonToMay) July 25, 2022

when they’re planning the heist and someone says it’s impossible https://t.co/2LCpq2aeux — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 26, 2022







Enemies To Lovers

Also I'm a sucker for "these two people have been snarking at each other for ever and now they are stuck together in an isolated location where it's cold and rainy but there's only one bed!" — Marian (she/her) (@talopine) July 25, 2022

This dynamic, most often found in fanfic: pic.twitter.com/W2Aq1S3IX8 — The Bookwench 🇨🇦🐱🏳️‍🌈 (@shifter_cat) July 25, 2022

Belligerent sexual tension — Kayfabe Signifier (@FDsignifier) July 25, 2022







Weapons For Days (AKA Extended Disarming)

When a character has to give up their weapons to get in somewhere and they start pulling out a ridiculous amount of weapons. „I said all weapons“ and then they take out even more weapons, before finally after a stern look, they pull out a tiny knife from their boot or something. — Hupablom (@Hupablom) July 25, 2022

Bonus points if there's too many/too big for them to be physically carrying. Super bonus points if you do that, but it's justified somehow with a space that's bigger on the inside — Orman (@LizardOrman) July 25, 2022

And then later on they're still in the no weapon zone and get into a fight and THEY PULL OUT ANOTHER WEAPON ANYWAY — Eff Luls (They/Them) (@FreddoBarNone) July 25, 2022

Level up if it's some dainty chick people think might have a hairpin or something and she's like secretly a walking armory under her feminine garb — bria quinlan 💖 Back to You on preorder now!!! 💖 (@briaquinlan) July 25, 2022







The Perfect Crime

That thing in whodunnits where they make it really obvious that THIS CHARACTER is going to be important later, and then they don't show up for an hour or two so you forget about them, and then they get revealed as the killer. I fall for it every time. — Orson Madfellow (@theactualcathal) July 24, 2022







Tough Guy Receives Affection

character who's had to be a hardass all their life receiving comfort for the first time and not knowing what to do with it. like someone gives them a hug and they just stiffen up and go what??? are you doing???? — MelodyArt🎗 (@MelodyArt11) July 25, 2022

via GIPHY







The Baddie Isn't Really A Baddie

The Monster is actually decent and kind and the institution the main character is working for is actually monstrous. — Alice Grimm (@Alice_J_Grimm) July 25, 2022

When the villain turns out to be a victim of some driving force that's making them do bad things until they finally detach from it and learn who they themselves are in a fish out of water type of way and turn out to be a really good person — Brandon Alan Desharnais (@xPancakes4lyf) July 26, 2022







Friendship Conquers All

the power of friendship. its never a bad trope you guys are just MEAN https://t.co/tOSZxMLRqc — vinnie🍬☕💌 amphibia will never end (@kyoryuv) July 26, 2022

The power of friendship



FRIENDSHIP IS RAW AS FUCK AND I'M TIRED OF PRETENDING IT'S NOT, GET ME A FEW FRIENDS AND I CAN SLAP THE SHIT OUT OF GOD RIGHT NOW https://t.co/q5rtS5RlbO pic.twitter.com/O21Zs0D4Mh — ❄️☄️Gusty☄️❄️ (@A_GustyGal) July 26, 2022

This will come off as shock even though I’m corny as BALLS but I really do like ”power of friendship“, it is definitely a trope that is super dependent on its execution, but if it’s used specifically to illustrate a story about how perfect bonds are then *chef kiss* I love it. https://t.co/zaaCz5qW0r — Megan (Gunvolt 3 soon!!!) (@No1RyomaFan) July 26, 2022

The power of motherfuckin friendship baybeeeee https://t.co/99FYJ0wwx7 — JSH (@85Jsh) July 26, 2022







[Image credit: JUM ENTERTAIN/YouTube]