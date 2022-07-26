Popular
People On Twitter Are Sharing Their Favorite Movie Plot Clichés. Here Are Some Of The Best

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 1.3k reads
Predictable plotlines and tired tropes can spoil a film, but there are some classic movie moments we'll always enjoy — even if we see them coming from the start.

There are a lot of things that movies get wrong, and tired, predictable plotlines can suck all the enjoyment out of a film ⁠— but there are some tropes we love so much they'll never get boring.

Laura Crone recently asked people on Twitter for their favorite plot clichés in films.

"Like no matter how many times it's been done, no matter how many miles away you can spot it, you will always get hype when it's executed well?" she tweeted.



Laura shared her own favorite in the thread, and it's a wholesome one.



So, without further ado, here are some of Twitter's most-loved movie plot clichés.



Grumpy Guy Meets Little Girl, Changes For The Better


via GIPHY



Classic Heist Scenes




Enemies To Lovers




Weapons For Days (AKA Extended Disarming)



The Perfect Crime



Tough Guy Receives Affection

via GIPHY



The Baddie Isn't Really A Baddie



Friendship Conquers All



[Image credit: JUM ENTERTAIN/YouTube]

Comments

