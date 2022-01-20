COZY UP
The Best Comfort Shows To Watch When You're Feeling Down, According To Reddit
Submitted by Molly Bradley
Whether you're sick, feeling sad or in lockdown during a global pandemic, there's always one comfort you can turn to: TV. In a viral thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors revealed the shows they love to watch to escape from stressful times.
*Planet Earth:
*The Joy Of Painting:
*Flight Of The Conchords:
*30 Rock:
*Archer:
*Whose Line Is It Anyway?:
*Adventure Time:
*Scrubs:
*It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia:
*Community:
