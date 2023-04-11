Being In STEM, Having That Dog In You, And More Of The Week's Best Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week, we're eating a bowl of ranch and engaging in tomfoolery.

your pile of antidepressants is ready pic.twitter.com/yzsQuwj8JI — mr pussy (@_mrpussy) April 4, 2023

I love it here:

Oh my god are you serious. this ice cream is CEREAL MILK FLAVOR??? and it is only $13??? Thank you so much. and i love how there’s nowhere to sit in here — helena (@freshhel) April 6, 2023

Same:

i love being in STEM (shenanigans, tomfoolery, escapades, and mischief) — ian (@itsianraymond) April 5, 2023

Woof:

If you see a dog it mean you got that dog in you 😤 https://t.co/uH5od211JQ — Coreyyyy. (@YoungCorey) April 6, 2023

Wow:

inside you there are two r/malelivingspace redditors pic.twitter.com/rNrigZFLHv — manic pixie nightmare goblin (@duckbldg) April 5, 2023

American spicy please:

I just tried to order Indian food in Bethesda and this is hilarious: pic.twitter.com/H6EccABzcy — Aditi Shekar (@aditishekar) April 8, 2023

Godzilla be like:

Nice:

Imagine how hard this must have gone 160 years ago pic.twitter.com/tV56lEGJQh — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) April 10, 2023

Children are the future:

