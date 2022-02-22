Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

CRUSHING TURTS ALL DAY

Passing The Béchamel Test, A Wheel Of Fortune Answer You Can Hear And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Passing The Béchamel Test, A Wheel Of Fortune Answer You Can Hear And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
This week's tweets are the equivalent of an undergraduate degree in and of themselves. Stay smart out there.

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week's tweets are the equivalent of an undergraduate degree in and of themselves. Stay smart out there.



  1. And what about it:

  1. Pretty much:

  1. A cool Victorian ghost:

  1. Pics or it didn't happen:

  1. This is what feminists want:

  1. Really makes you think:

  1. Who let this happen:

  1. Oh:

  1. Perchance:

  1. Speaking of school:

Bonus tweet:


For more great tweets, check out last week's roundup.

Comments

Additional submission from Molly Bradley: