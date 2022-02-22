Passing The Béchamel Test, A Wheel Of Fortune Answer You Can Hear And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets

Here at Digg, we make it our mission to curate the most interesting and well-reported stories and the most engaging videos for you, our readers. A side effect of this task is that, along the way, we have become what they call extremely online. And when you're extremely online, you inevitably find yourself on Twitter.

This week's tweets are the equivalent of an undergraduate degree in and of themselves. Stay smart out there.

And what about it:

girls don’t even be shoppin, they just walk around touchin clothes sayin “this is cute” — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) February 17, 2022

Pretty much:

every pic of spider man is like



🤟

\

\ 👟

\ /

😶 /

| \ / 🤟

/ \ | / \ /

/ \|/

👟 — the hype (@TheHyyyype) February 15, 2022

A cool Victorian ghost:

wandering around my house w my bong like a victorian ghost with a candle — Hamborghini Mercy 👮‍♂️🐷 (@kornliketheband) February 16, 2022

Pics or it didn't happen:

Exchange I'm currently having with my landlord. pic.twitter.com/ItvWXxbw48 — Patrick T. Shepherd (@PatrickTShep) February 17, 2022

This is what feminists want:

If a croque madame speaks to another croque madame about something other than a croque monsieur, that’s called passing the béchamel test — david malki ! (@malki) February 21, 2022

Really makes you think:

A man is "shirtless" while a woman is "topless." One might say this refers to women's larger variety of clothing options. More intriguingly, it implies we have not decided on men's orientation in space. Who knows where the top of a man is — literary agent needing jerk (@rajandelman) February 17, 2022

Who let this happen:

People do wild shit if you don’t pay attention, there’s like a dozen Ice Age movies — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) February 20, 2022

Oh:

Just trying to have a nice relaxing afternoon buying paint pic.twitter.com/Gsxprg5Ilk — Emmett FitzGerald (@emmettsfitz) February 20, 2022

Perchance:

i never should have gone back to school pic.twitter.com/YWIEZUWWgE — phil (@PhilJamesson) February 18, 2022

Speaking of school:

when the scholastic book fair open? i ain’t have the bread for it back then but i can go crazy now — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) February 22, 2022

Bonus tweet:

Shhhh, just let it happen… pic.twitter.com/lVAZsoADul — ℙ𝕒𝕚𝕘𝕖 𝕋𝕦𝕣𝕟𝕖𝕣 (@PaigeKTurner) February 17, 2022

