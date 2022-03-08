SEE IT TO BELEIVE IT
An International Women's Day Text Gone Wrong, Abbreviations You Can't Make Up And More Of The Week's Funniest Tweets
Submitted by Adwait
Pleas enjoy this week's selection:
- We'll have what they're having. Thanks:
I think this might simply be the happiest duck there's ever been pic.twitter.com/lHxCAmj4Id— Owl! at the Library 😴🧙♀️ (@SketchesbyBoze) March 8, 2022
- Oh my days:
My unmarried brother wished our family groupchat happy IWD 💀 pic.twitter.com/kTTwHniTHC— Nolan’s aunty (@theiganya) March 8, 2022
- How is it March already?
It’s music to my ears pic.twitter.com/PgBnB7gny9— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 7, 2022
- Take us out of the game coach:
I miss being kid and watching inflation from the sidelines 😢— BIBA. (@Lovetounj) March 7, 2022
- Real ones know:
Wait maybe I did participate in NFTs pic.twitter.com/Nyjcam3LWu— Kat Bradley (@katbrad) March 7, 2022
- Need more doctors like this:
nurse: we're losing the patient— linc (@lincnotfound) March 8, 2022
doctor: give me the I.V.
nurse: will that work?
doctor [whispering to bag of baja blast mountain dew]: no. it's too late for him but at least i can live más
- 😢
Vin Diesel typing FAMLY into Wordle for every single guess— Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) March 8, 2022
- Millennials can relate:
Hollywood can't decide whether 30 is when life ends or high school begins— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) March 7, 2022
- Pointsettias were made:
you can’t just abbreviate phrases all william nilliam— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 7, 2022
- Sorry Ed (Edd n Eddy):
Let’s get Sex Ed out of school! A guy with that nickname should not be teaching kids!— Dan O'Keefe (@djok_er) March 7, 2022
