Americans Have Discovered The 'British Chinese Takeaway,' And They Are Horrified

There are lots of differences between the US and the UK (like how British people spell things correctly and have national healthcare, for example) — and when it comes to takeout (or takeaway, as we call it), the countries' starkly different approaches have proven divisive.

For reasons I can't explain (but an algorithm could), Americans on TikTok are suddenly learning about the British Chinese takeaway, and they are equal parts outraged and disgusted. From my research, they seem to be most upset by the inclusion of chips (read: fries) and what we call "chicken balls" on people's plates, and the controversy has spilled over from TikTok into Twitter — where "British Chinese" was, for a time, trending.

If you haven't seen them already, below are a few examples of the takeaways in question. Brace yourself.

As Digg's resident Brit, I feel I have a duty to clear things up — but before I do, first enjoy Americans reacting to the grand British institution that is "getting a Chinese."

So British Chinese food is trending on TikTok. I’ve never been more disgusted in my life. What the fuck is this??? pic.twitter.com/3ibPKCCWKv — Keem ︻デ═一 (@KeemVibes) May 2, 2023

i’ve ended up on british “chinese food” tiktok and this is just endless horror reels



why are there french fries? why is the “flavor” S&P? why do they call it “a chinese”? why is everything so gray? where are the vegetables? why is there “curry sauce”? what is a “chicken ball”??? — 예자 🇵🇸 (@iluvmomoo) May 1, 2023

Just found out about British Chinese food, and I am speechless pic.twitter.com/MdLrv7Ouj0 — Tiffany C. Li (@tiffanycli) May 3, 2023

what is going on with british chinese food pic.twitter.com/xiEkGIyfHB — summer ♡ (@summerahrens) April 30, 2023

I have so many questions about British Chinese food & all of them are rude pic.twitter.com/R2t3c0MdM1 — SPACE|Time Co. (@spacetime_co) April 28, 2023

tiktok has discovered british chinese takeout pic.twitter.com/1HL4ukeGT3 — neeraj’s trough (@NeerajKAfood) May 2, 2023

Confused? Horrified? Angry? Don't worry, I'll explain.

Firstly, the name. A lot of people have taken issue with the UK calling Chinese food "a Chinese."

British people calling Chinese food, “a Chinese” makes me irrationally angry. Why do you guys say “I ordered a Chinese” ? it sounds like a hate crime 💀 — Anisa Jomha (@AnisaTheGreasy) May 1, 2023

I appreciate that, given Britain's track record of being extremely racist, this might sound off to non-Brits — but there's nothing sinister going on here. As one TikToker explains, "we're a lazy nation," and we're just omitting the word "takeaway" from the end. There's another useful explanation below.

Now, the food. It doesn't look all that appetizing, I'll give you that, and I would personally never drench my food in sweet and sour sauce — but the other items have their place.

Chips, while obviously not traditional, are glorious, and probably earned their spot on the plate due to Chinese takeaway restaurants' often doubling up as fish and chip shops here in the UK. Also, Chinese salt and pepper dishes aren't literally seasoned with salt and pepper alone; it's a mixture of those two things, along with five spice, chilli and sugar. It's totally delicious and I want to eat it on everything until I die.

Next: curry sauce. It's delicious, and tastes good poured over everything. Explanation complete.

I do, however, hear and understand Americans' concerns about chicken balls: those pieces of chicken covered entirely in batter and deep-fried beyond recognition. Yes, they sound and look a bit gross, and they aren't the healthiest item on the menu, but they do taste great — and that's what getting a takeaway is all about, guys!

Basically, no one's claiming the Chinese food most people in the UK eat is authentic — but it tastes good, it's a much-loved part of British culture and, crucially, you don't have to eat it if you don't want to. Don't just listen to me, though; here are some other Brits' takes on the humble Chinese takeaway going viral.

Whatever your thoughts on takeaways or restaurants, they’ve been fundamental in shaping Britain's food culture. They were the grassroots of many Chinese families including my own who came to this country with nothing. I will fight anyone who thinks chicken balls are bad — Angela Hui 許紫恩 (@angela_hui) May 3, 2023

Main difference seems to be the prevalence of chips and curry sauce in British Chinese takeaways, which comes from so many doubling up as chip shops. Again, immigrant communities taking over the running of existing kinds of restaurants shouldn’t exactly be alien to Americans lol — Hats fan account (@bluenilehatsfan) May 3, 2023

americans have approx 12 hours to stfu about british chinese takeaway before i do smth historical n monumental — polo ! (@polomustdie) May 2, 2023

I refuse to be lectured on Irish/British Chinese food by a country that puts sugar in its coleslaw. https://t.co/gh4dGVM0vF — Ronzo Teilifís Éireann (@ronronzo) May 3, 2023

And for those genuinely curious about the history of the Chinese takeaway in Britain, here's a super interesting thread.