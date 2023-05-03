Popular
'I’ve never been more disgusted in my life'

Americans Have Discovered The 'British Chinese Takeaway,' And They Are Horrified

Confused? Scared? Angry? Let me, a British person, explain.
There are lots of differences between the US and the UK (like how British people spell things correctly and have national healthcare, for example) — and when it comes to takeout (or takeaway, as we call it), the countries' starkly different approaches have proven divisive.

For reasons I can't explain (but an algorithm could), Americans on TikTok are suddenly learning about the British Chinese takeaway, and they are equal parts outraged and disgusted. From my research, they seem to be most upset by the inclusion of chips (read: fries) and what we call "chicken balls" on people's plates, and the controversy has spilled over from TikTok into Twitter — where "British Chinese" was, for a time, trending.

If you haven't seen them already, below are a few examples of the takeaways in question. Brace yourself.


@charlyannec Replying to @mimidarlingbeauty left over chinese 😍😍 #eatwithcharly #whatcharlyeatsinaday ♬ original sound - Charly Anne C
@corysworldd Rate my chinese #corysworld #food ♬ Funny Background - Stefani

As Digg's resident Brit, I feel I have a duty to clear things up — but before I do, first enjoy Americans reacting to the grand British institution that is "getting a Chinese."


@dandydemon Just found out about the british. Lots to think about #chinesetakeaway ♬ original sound - Dero

Confused? Horrified? Angry? Don't worry, I'll explain.

Firstly, the name. A lot of people have taken issue with the UK calling Chinese food "a Chinese."



I appreciate that, given Britain's track record of being extremely racist, this might sound off to non-Brits — but there's nothing sinister going on here. As one TikToker explains, "we're a lazy nation," and we're just omitting the word "takeaway" from the end. There's another useful explanation below.


@soogia1 Stitch with @Hayley Phillips @Corys World @Lauren Griffiths @Charly Anne C I am sorry for the negativity that this brought to your pages. Please know I made every effort to prevent it. I was sincerely trying to understand. #achinese #chinesetakeout #chinesetakeaway ♬ A Day in My Life - Soft boy

Now, the food. It doesn't look all that appetizing, I'll give you that, and I would personally never drench my food in sweet and sour sauce — but the other items have their place.

Chips, while obviously not traditional, are glorious, and probably earned their spot on the plate due to Chinese takeaway restaurants' often doubling up as fish and chip shops here in the UK. Also, Chinese salt and pepper dishes aren't literally seasoned with salt and pepper alone; it's a mixture of those two things, along with five spice, chilli and sugar. It's totally delicious and I want to eat it on everything until I die.

Next: curry sauce. It's delicious, and tastes good poured over everything. Explanation complete.

I do, however, hear and understand Americans' concerns about chicken balls: those pieces of chicken covered entirely in batter and deep-fried beyond recognition. Yes, they sound and look a bit gross, and they aren't the healthiest item on the menu, but they do taste great — and that's what getting a takeaway is all about, guys!


via GIPHY


Basically, no one's claiming the Chinese food most people in the UK eat is authentic — but it tastes good, it's a much-loved part of British culture and, crucially, you don't have to eat it if you don't want to. Don't just listen to me, though; here are some other Brits' takes on the humble Chinese takeaway going viral.



And for those genuinely curious about the history of the Chinese takeaway in Britain, here's a super interesting thread.




Comments

