All Of Your Reactions To Spotify Wrapped, Wrapped
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Spotify Wrapped time. Which also makes it one of the most chaotic times of the year, as people post screenshots of their real but boring Spotify Wrapped slides, their real and hilariously bizarre ones, and fake Wrappeds — which might be the best of all.
And, of course, people talk a lot about Spotify Wrapped, and about the people who post their Spotify Wrapped, and the discourse spirals out of control. You’d be hard-pressed not to be inundated with the colorful screenshots on your timeline.
#SpotifyWrapped im ready pic.twitter.com/GOZiiOEJeM— — Lilien — ☆ˊˎ- (@F1N4N4) November 28, 2022
my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/HACm944Sny— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 30, 2022
I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S— horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022
Spotify wrapped: Your MUSIC PERSONALITY PROFILE is 𝔼𝕌ℝ𝔸 (𝔼xperimental 𝕌nderground ℝadical 𝔸vant-Garde) You listen to some really hidden stuff!— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 30, 2022
[next slide] Your most listened to artist was The Beatles
November 30, 2022
trust me we know your spotify wrapped is Taylor, Swift and harry styles we know just by looking at you— danlet (@evildanevil) November 30, 2022
mfs be like “im fine” and this is their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/CS3KaZhaa7— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 29, 2022
First off: how do you get your Spotify Wrapped? If you’re a Spotify user, step 1: open Spotify on your phone. Step 2: it’ll either pop right up or otherwise be in a prominent place when you open the app. (If for some reason yours isn’t showing up, be patient: some years there’s a slight delay for some people, though it looks like things have rolled out more evenly this year.)
If you’re not a Spotify user, I’m so sorry. Pour one out for all the Apple Music and other listeners out there.
Do you know how embarrassing the end of the year is for people who don’t have Spotify— Lolo (@LolOverruled) November 30, 2022
If you don't have spotify, here is a google doc i made that simulates the Spotify Wrapped experience . feel free to share around pic.twitter.com/ZJoc5CPt52— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 30, 2022
Me checking everyone’s personalized yearly wrap up of their Spotify while listening to my music on Apple Music #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/w0F5tkUAGA— Adam (@FGRAdam) November 30, 2022
Now let’s get to it. We’ll start off with people’s very real (as far as we can tell) Wrapped screenshots, some of which are truly better than anything you could make up.
“lighthearted cottagecore liminal space” isn’t a thing. i am convinced spotify is making up genres to fuck with us pic.twitter.com/8kVrAZqMV5— anica 🔜 PAXU (@anicacoela) November 30, 2022
November 30, 2022
Nah cause what the fuck this is my weirdest spotify wrapped of all time pic.twitter.com/7tZOTv9ObH— cori 🇪🇸 (@christeIIas) November 30, 2022
i wish this was a bit pic.twitter.com/fdH1Bjw3Ej— Carrie Wittmer 🦇 (@carriesnotscary) November 30, 2022
my spotify wrapped was such a fucking roast and i couldn't be more embarrassed pic.twitter.com/eorK4GyxEk— miles bonsignore (@milesbon) November 30, 2022
I see you that and I raise you pic.twitter.com/jA8K79AX1v— 💀✨ (@neosailormood) November 30, 2022
Beautiful. Now on to the Wrapped screenshots that are almost certainly fake… but that just feel true.
Spotify Wrapped is out! pic.twitter.com/fSgxvuA8bP— euan (@grumpy_twink) November 30, 2022
#SpotifyWrapped just dropped pic.twitter.com/eApK1jKKEI— Arabella Massacre (@of_the_nephilim) November 30, 2022
How do they know this? pic.twitter.com/Mnu76i3kG0— cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) November 30, 2022
My #SpotifyWrapped was very specific this year! pic.twitter.com/oglNlWF3cr— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 30, 2022
anyone else get these extremely personal messages from spotify?? weird pic.twitter.com/tUSd0cXNGZ— jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 30, 2022
my spotify wrapped 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/N8JTtfw5KG— mari ◡̈ (@markzcity) November 30, 2022
damn #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/T2B4BNcIOl— ryan (@zoomeralt) November 30, 2022
I don’t like Spotify Wrapped anymore pic.twitter.com/EepiWEI4Ct— matty jack (@Matty__jack) November 30, 2022
In the top 0.05% listeners of women— danlet (@evildanevil) November 30, 2022
Anyone else? 😅 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Ld3S0RvH1y— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2022
Omg my Spotify wrapped just came through x pic.twitter.com/itzlt5kjb4— kate🤍 (@quinnftstyless) November 30, 2022
idk guys i don’t think my wrapped is working. anyone else just getting this for every result?? pic.twitter.com/p6dm9qkG9I— angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) November 30, 2022
every year pic.twitter.com/wF8bk8srOw— Justine 🪩 (@justineodashs) November 30, 2022
Please enjoy the TL today — truly, it’s the time of year that brings us all closest together.
Me looking at you all on my timeline rn i fucking love spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/gtRS6gDHzw— j*[email protected] | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@1captainjordan4) November 30, 2022
I’m saving my Spotify Wrapped data for my husband thank you— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 30, 2022
Not sharing my Spotify Wrapped, the embarrassing things I do on there are between me and their massive data-gathering operation and God— Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 30, 2022
If I am on your @Spotify Wrapped let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022
Too bad there aren’t more versions of Wrapped for other apps out there.
figma wrapped be like pic.twitter.com/j2dp1W5hBU— daryl ginn (@darylginn) November 29, 2022