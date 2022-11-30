All Of Your Reactions To Spotify Wrapped, Wrapped

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Spotify Wrapped time. Which also makes it one of the most chaotic times of the year, as people post screenshots of their real but boring Spotify Wrapped slides, their real and hilariously bizarre ones, and fake Wrappeds — which might be the best of all.

And, of course, people talk a lot about Spotify Wrapped, and about the people who post their Spotify Wrapped, and the discourse spirals out of control. You’d be hard-pressed not to be inundated with the colorful screenshots on your timeline.

I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S — horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022

Spotify wrapped: Your MUSIC PERSONALITY PROFILE is 𝔼𝕌ℝ𝔸 (𝔼xperimental 𝕌nderground ℝadical 𝔸vant-Garde) You listen to some really hidden stuff!



[next slide] Your most listened to artist was The Beatles — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 30, 2022

trust me we know your spotify wrapped is Taylor, Swift and harry styles we know just by looking at you — danlet (@evildanevil) November 30, 2022

mfs be like “im fine” and this is their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/CS3KaZhaa7 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 29, 2022

First off: how do you get your Spotify Wrapped? If you’re a Spotify user, step 1: open Spotify on your phone. Step 2: it’ll either pop right up or otherwise be in a prominent place when you open the app. (If for some reason yours isn’t showing up, be patient: some years there’s a slight delay for some people, though it looks like things have rolled out more evenly this year.)

If you’re not a Spotify user, I’m so sorry. Pour one out for all the Apple Music and other listeners out there.

Do you know how embarrassing the end of the year is for people who don’t have Spotify — Lolo (@LolOverruled) November 30, 2022

If you don't have spotify, here is a google doc i made that simulates the Spotify Wrapped experience . feel free to share around pic.twitter.com/ZJoc5CPt52 — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 30, 2022

Me checking everyone’s personalized yearly wrap up of their Spotify while listening to my music on Apple Music #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/w0F5tkUAGA — Adam (@FGRAdam) November 30, 2022

Now let’s get to it. We’ll start off with people’s very real (as far as we can tell) Wrapped screenshots, some of which are truly better than anything you could make up.

“lighthearted cottagecore liminal space” isn’t a thing. i am convinced spotify is making up genres to fuck with us pic.twitter.com/8kVrAZqMV5 — anica 🔜 PAXU (@anicacoela) November 30, 2022

Nah cause what the fuck this is my weirdest spotify wrapped of all time pic.twitter.com/7tZOTv9ObH — cori 🇪🇸 (@christeIIas) November 30, 2022

i wish this was a bit pic.twitter.com/fdH1Bjw3Ej — Carrie Wittmer 🦇 (@carriesnotscary) November 30, 2022

my spotify wrapped was such a fucking roast and i couldn't be more embarrassed pic.twitter.com/eorK4GyxEk — miles bonsignore (@milesbon) November 30, 2022

I see you that and I raise you pic.twitter.com/jA8K79AX1v — 💀✨ (@neosailormood) November 30, 2022

Beautiful. Now on to the Wrapped screenshots that are almost certainly fake… but that just feel true.

How do they know this? pic.twitter.com/Mnu76i3kG0 — cory snearowski (@corysnearowski) November 30, 2022

My #SpotifyWrapped was very specific this year! pic.twitter.com/oglNlWF3cr — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) November 30, 2022

anyone else get these extremely personal messages from spotify?? weird pic.twitter.com/tUSd0cXNGZ — jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 30, 2022

I don’t like Spotify Wrapped anymore pic.twitter.com/EepiWEI4Ct — matty jack (@Matty__jack) November 30, 2022

In the top 0.05% listeners of women — danlet (@evildanevil) November 30, 2022

Omg my Spotify wrapped just came through x pic.twitter.com/itzlt5kjb4 — kate🤍 (@quinnftstyless) November 30, 2022

idk guys i don’t think my wrapped is working. anyone else just getting this for every result?? pic.twitter.com/p6dm9qkG9I — angeline rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) November 30, 2022

Please enjoy the TL today — truly, it’s the time of year that brings us all closest together.

Me looking at you all on my timeline rn i fucking love spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/gtRS6gDHzw — j*[email protected] | COMMISSIONS OPEN (@1captainjordan4) November 30, 2022

I’m saving my Spotify Wrapped data for my husband thank you — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) November 30, 2022

Not sharing my Spotify Wrapped, the embarrassing things I do on there are between me and their massive data-gathering operation and God — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 30, 2022

If I am on your @Spotify Wrapped let me know. Most of my songs are sad and I am hoping you’re okay. We can talk about it. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 30, 2022

Too bad there aren’t more versions of Wrapped for other apps out there.