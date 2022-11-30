Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FEELING ATTACKED

All Of Your Reactions To Spotify Wrapped, Wrapped

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
All Of Your Reactions To Spotify Wrapped, Wrapped
We rounded up some of the best Spotify Wrapped results on Twitter, and also a bunch of great jokes about them. Enjoy.
· 7.2k reads

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Spotify Wrapped time. Which also makes it one of the most chaotic times of the year, as people post screenshots of their real but boring Spotify Wrapped slides, their real and hilariously bizarre ones, and fake Wrappeds — which might be the best of all.

And, of course, people talk a lot about Spotify Wrapped, and about the people who post their Spotify Wrapped, and the discourse spirals out of control. You’d be hard-pressed not to be inundated with the colorful screenshots on your timeline.



First off: how do you get your Spotify Wrapped? If you’re a Spotify user, step 1: open Spotify on your phone. Step 2: it’ll either pop right up or otherwise be in a prominent place when you open the app. (If for some reason yours isn’t showing up, be patient: some years there’s a slight delay for some people, though it looks like things have rolled out more evenly this year.)

If you’re not a Spotify user, I’m so sorry. Pour one out for all the Apple Music and other listeners out there.



Now let’s get to it. We’ll start off with people’s very real (as far as we can tell) Wrapped screenshots, some of which are truly better than anything you could make up.



Beautiful. Now on to the Wrapped screenshots that are almost certainly fake… but that just feel true.



Please enjoy the TL today — truly, it’s the time of year that brings us all closest together.



Too bad there aren’t more versions of Wrapped for other apps out there.



Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular The Discourse Stories