A Tweet Asking If You Would Live In Gotham For $300/Month Has Garnered Unhinged And Accurate Replies

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.4k reads
Whether you live lawfully or torrent movies in the privacy of your home, the Batman will be there watching your every move.

As inflation keeps, well, inflating, and the cost of everything from groceries to gas rises, so does rent. Particularly as a resident of Brooklyn, New York, I keep hearing from friends' whose landlords have raised their rent and wondering what number is going to finally break me, leading me to move somewhere more affordable.

But there are some places no sane person would go, even for incredibly low rent. Specifically: Gotham, Batman's hometown, city of way too many villainous main characters to be reasonable.





People on Twitter all pretty much had the same reaction to this thought experiment, tweeting all the (admittedly extremely funny) ways that Batman and his cohort would make your life in Gotham a living hell.



















Comments

