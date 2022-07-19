A Tweet Asking If You Would Live In Gotham For $300/Month Has Garnered Unhinged And Accurate Replies

As inflation keeps, well, inflating, and the cost of everything from groceries to gas rises, so does rent. Particularly as a resident of Brooklyn, New York, I keep hearing from friends' whose landlords have raised their rent and wondering what number is going to finally break me, leading me to move somewhere more affordable.

But there are some places no sane person would go, even for incredibly low rent. Specifically: Gotham, Batman's hometown, city of way too many villainous main characters to be reasonable.







If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there? — ً (@hellfiresbyers) July 17, 2022







People on Twitter all pretty much had the same reaction to this thought experiment, tweeting all the (admittedly extremely funny) ways that Batman and his cohort would make your life in Gotham a living hell.







Me when I share my Netflix password and see the bat signal in the sky https://t.co/tokj1x630G pic.twitter.com/xMTMTdorml — matty ice (@MPFontknot) July 19, 2022

Batman when he finds out I’ve been ignoring calls about my my student loans. https://t.co/PjzmSNuBlb pic.twitter.com/oMTlkz4EDk — Prince Plank (@PrincePlankton) July 19, 2022

When I’m running late for work, and go five over the speed limit https://t.co/ZRUwKHLKqe pic.twitter.com/WPUZWpHpv3 — The Protagonist❓ (@OfficialJohnnn) July 19, 2022

when Poison ivy finds out i havent watered my plants in over a week https://t.co/31DzlBxHFA pic.twitter.com/bvn40jDwDx — Nilco.mp4 (@Nilco_TE) July 19, 2022

Me after Scarecrow poisons the city's water supply with fear toxin for the fifth time this year https://t.co/PkyD0pNKJM pic.twitter.com/rHPrTx6IQE — Zane Schacht - Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) July 19, 2022

Me down at the grocery store when I see Joker laughing https://t.co/ocGroK7pL7 pic.twitter.com/thR5fY9ytL — Matches Malone (@ParreppuUrundeh) July 19, 2022

When you tryna get to work, but you see a green question mark on your car pic.twitter.com/4UyoeMlKyq https://t.co/qPT9NY8rwR — Chidden Nuddet (@Maraculousness) July 19, 2022

The Riddler after I Google the answer to his question instead of waiting for Batman to save me: https://t.co/I8cKm8QIrq pic.twitter.com/T9XaCCahBL — Ausar 🖊 (@AusarMusic) July 19, 2022

Batman after I call him bruce by accident https://t.co/tMGOaocBaA pic.twitter.com/ah614b3yMo — Amin (@Fr33Amin) July 19, 2022

Me watching Bane blow up a football field that would have sent my team to the Super Bowl https://t.co/eBDbkNFgLs pic.twitter.com/5CCSZTi70R — LeMilkMan (@mikescribanned) July 19, 2022

when I walking back to my flat at 3AM and I see a guy with a top hat singing Alice in Wonderland songs https://t.co/3dGlwW2HSZ pic.twitter.com/NcU6NwuMm4 — Talentless Santi | #ThankYouNoda | 🇵🇾 (@CamachoWalder) July 19, 2022

me when Riddler interrupts my shows to do his 5th “riddle me this” broadcast of the week pic.twitter.com/y2K0UGsKMG https://t.co/0vnLzk4Ydl — a ✨ (@griffinflxme) July 19, 2022

Me and my friends watching Batman raw dog Catwoman on the next rooftop over https://t.co/gVIssG2cJf pic.twitter.com/ICtz1wlaRf — Archie Honest Lakers Fan (@TuckFitter3) July 19, 2022

The Bat-Fam dragging me to Arkham for being a day late on my rent https://t.co/Tx51Lngzal pic.twitter.com/B4bw4ETjSQ — Abalaka (@Chegb_e) July 19, 2022