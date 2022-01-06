'THE SITUATION IS BEYOND CONTROL'
A High School Student Blows The Whistle On How Bad Things Have Gotten In New York City Classrooms
An anonymous New York City high school student says that things have gotten so bad with the pandemic that it's imperative classes go remote. They said that even though remote learning "was overall an unmitigated disaster for the learning and mental health of students[,] at the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote."
- The student explains that there have been so many teacher absences that there has been no structure. "There was functionally no learning occurring within study hall, and health conditions were safer outside of the auditorium."
- "Study hall has become a super spreader event," the student observes, explaining that a student tested positive for COVID in the auditorium this week.
- "One teacher flat out left his class five mins into the lesson" because he had symptoms, says the student.
