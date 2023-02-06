A Guy Is Mad That His Wife Won't Call Him A Pilot Despite His Never Having Flown A Plane, And Twitter Blew Up

So listen: over my lifetime, with a particular peak of activity in my early teens, I’ve spent hundreds of hours building hundreds of houses in "The Sims," one through three. I’ve flipped through books of blueprints, and I’ve spent time in houses in real life. By this logic, I think it’s fair to call myself an architect, and it’s reasonable to expect others to call me an architect, too. Right? Right??

If you’re thinking, “No, that’s in fact not reasonable,” then let me first assure you that I fully agree, and would not, in fact, call myself an architect. (Though if you need a consultation on your Sims’ home, do hit me up.)

But there is at least one person who I have to assume would fight for my right to identify as an architect: this guy who has spent hundreds of hours studying flight and using a flight simulator (which, I mean, props for that) and feels strongly that he has earned the title of “pilot” — despite never having touched the controls of a plane himself, nor even begun his flight school training.

But I’ll let him explain, via his Reddit "Am I The Asshole?" post that was then posted to Twitter by Abby Vesoulis.

The woman—me—was too stunned to speak. pic.twitter.com/pCIeTTjGsR — Abby Vesoulis (@abbyvesoulis) February 1, 2023

The post, understandably, blew up, with people’s reactions generally cohering around one tough truth: that this guy is categorically not a pilot, and expecting others — even his wife — to call him one is far from intuitive.

Me when my wife doesn't introduce me as a 15x Super Bowl and World Cup champion after I play Madden and FIFA: https://t.co/TTzX5ZDEVF pic.twitter.com/rlgSuGo8cH — Jared Radford (@jaredradford) February 3, 2023

I have deadass encountered men like this before. I talked to a dude who had more hours in a sim than I have in my plane and he tried to pull rank on me as a pilot?? Having never flown a real plane? https://t.co/f49b7cTjEd — Xyla Foxlin⚡ (@XylaFoxlin) February 3, 2023

Pop into your Steam library. Your most played game is your new job title. I'm a space emperor. https://t.co/EbQ0hJX2VB — Millennial PC Gaming Aesthetics (@MillenialPCAest) February 3, 2023

I had an ex who introduced himself as an epidemiologist because he tagged along with me to a conference once. Meanwhile I am shy about using that title myself, because my MSc is genetic epidemiology but my PhD is not (although most of my publications are epidemiology). https://t.co/DpLWk5wXJ6 — Dr Brooke Magnanti (@belledejour_uk) February 3, 2023

i’ve gotten true jedi on every level in lego star wars and i’ve spent graduate school levels of hours on it so i really don’t think it’s wrong to request that i be formally addressed as jedi master https://t.co/ipEUIKJTfj — ems 🫧 (@atotalposer) February 3, 2023

cosplaying as Captain Kirk doesn’t mean you fly the Enterprise pal https://t.co/3TCUdPno8f — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 3, 2023

The problem here is also he did not acknowledge the fact that his wife actually seems to be fond and respects his real job title. This shows she already respects him whether he was a pilot or not. He was the one who is ashamed of *himself*. https://t.co/quvo8S9HWF — karen 🥞🍂🌿 (@_maple_AC) February 3, 2023

The answer to his question is yes https://t.co/RLBE0KAPuw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 2, 2023

In an update to his Reddit post, the “pilot” said that having found the post, his wife offered to pay for flight school and therapy (presumably couples’ therapy).

what's even more shocking about this is finding out that after his wife was made aware of the reddit post she proceeded to GIVE HIM MONEY FOR FLIGHT SCHOOL (+ therapy)



get her out of there!!! https://t.co/Zybi7BwCdt pic.twitter.com/TA9UlzXaGF — ModernGurlz (@ModernGurlzz) February 4, 2023

