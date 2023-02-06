Popular
A Guy Is Mad That His Wife Won't Call Him A Pilot Despite His Never Having Flown A Plane, And Twitter Blew Up

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley
One man felt slighted when his wife introduced him to her coworkers by telling them what his actual job is, rather than calling him a pilot — despite the fact that he's never been to flight school or flown a plane. Twitter had a lot to say.
So listen: over my lifetime, with a particular peak of activity in my early teens, I’ve spent hundreds of hours building hundreds of houses in "The Sims," one through three. I’ve flipped through books of blueprints, and I’ve spent time in houses in real life. By this logic, I think it’s fair to call myself an architect, and it’s reasonable to expect others to call me an architect, too. Right? Right??

If you’re thinking, “No, that’s in fact not reasonable,” then let me first assure you that I fully agree, and would not, in fact, call myself an architect. (Though if you need a consultation on your Sims’ home, do hit me up.)

But there is at least one person who I have to assume would fight for my right to identify as an architect: this guy who has spent hundreds of hours studying flight and using a flight simulator (which, I mean, props for that) and feels strongly that he has earned the title of “pilot” — despite never having touched the controls of a plane himself, nor even begun his flight school training.

But I’ll let him explain, via his Reddit "Am I The Asshole?" post that was then posted to Twitter by Abby Vesoulis.



The post, understandably, blew up, with people’s reactions generally cohering around one tough truth: that this guy is categorically not a pilot, and expecting others — even his wife — to call him one is far from intuitive.



In an update to his Reddit post, the “pilot” said that having found the post, his wife offered to pay for flight school and therapy (presumably couples’ therapy).




Photo credit: cottonbro studio via Pexels

