'Zoom rooms' and hideaway offices show how remote work is changing the way we design new homes.

While many of us threw together workspaces on our dining tables and beds when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a place to work has become a priority when homes are designed and built, architects and designers told Insider.

The real-estate site Zillow told Insider offices were mentioned in 11.5% of all listings in February 2023, up 4.5% from February 2022.

Listings that mention a home office or a "Zoom room," which is set up for video calls, can sell for 1.6% more than expected and six days faster than similar homes without one, according to Zillow's latest annual review, from March 2022.

These are some of the big trends architects and designers are seeing:

Keeping work and home divided — but connected

Remote workers often struggle to transition into home mode at the end of the day, said Jessica Hester, the CEO of Verdant Studio, an Arkansas architecture and design firm.

So architects like her are building spaces "that allow for a physical segue between your workday and your personal life," she said.

Verdant Studio is adding interior Dutch doors to its latest constructions. These doors — which are split in half so that the bottom can remain shut while the top opens — divide a workspace from the rest of your home but also allow you to "still hear your kids in the other room," Hester said.

They also create workspaces set at a higher or lower level within a room, separated by a step. Something as simple as moving up or down to get to the desk area can make you feel like you're in a different space, Hester said.

2-office homes and nooks

Hester has noticed a rising interest in family homes with two offices — one for each partner — and she's confident they'll become the norm for anyone who can afford it.

And people with smaller homes are converting areas they don't use much into offices.

"When people don't have enough space or cash for two full-sized offices, they're replacing rooms," Hester said. She's been asked to convert laundry rooms, pantries, and even closets into small workspaces or "office nooks."

