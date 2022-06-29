Your July 4 Cookout Will Cost 11% More This Year

The Fourth of July is linked with two things: fireworks and food. But thanks to inflation, purchasing classic Independence Day staples could leave consumers feeling like a round of firecrackers just went off in their wallet.

Wells Fargo sector analyst Karol Aure-Flynn recently broke down the latest price increases in a blog post for the bank, finding that a cookout for 10 could spike in price by 11% year over year.

Here's how much more some staples will cost:

Go to insider.com to see the full list, including buns, veggies, soda, condiments, and chicken.