Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

The gig-ification of office work

Corina Pintado
Corina Pintado via businessinsider.com
Your Employer May Be Quiet Quitting On You
As more employees work remotely, employers are seizing the opportunity to accelerate what one expert calls "the Uberization of the workforce."
·
·
·

The Lede

Employees, it turns out, aren't the only ones distancing themselves from the office: Employers are quiet quitting on the whole idea of traditional full-time employment.

Key Details

  • In a survey conducted by the Atlanta Fed last year, businesses said remote work had led them to stock up on part-time employees, temps, and independent contractors.
  • A growing share of people are being forced into gig arrangements they don't want, Insider's Aki Ito says.
  • The shift away from full-time employment could wind up hurting employers in the long run. As companies invest less in their workers, they'll get less out of those workers, who in return will invest less in their companies.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories