The gig-ification of office work
Your Employer May Be Quiet Quitting On You
The Lede
Employees, it turns out, aren't the only ones distancing themselves from the office: Employers are quiet quitting on the whole idea of traditional full-time employment.
Key Details
- In a survey conducted by the Atlanta Fed last year, businesses said remote work had led them to stock up on part-time employees, temps, and independent contractors.
- A growing share of people are being forced into gig arrangements they don't want, Insider's Aki Ito says.
- The shift away from full-time employment could wind up hurting employers in the long run. As companies invest less in their workers, they'll get less out of those workers, who in return will invest less in their companies.