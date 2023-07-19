You can live like the Duttons from 'Yellowstone' on this ranch near Bozeman on sale for $40 million — see inside.

(Credit: Stacy Townsend with Townsend Collective)

Grey Cliffs Ranch, a 6,220-acre property located in Three Forks, Montana, looks like it's straight out of the TV show "Yellowstone." It's on the market for $39.5 million.

It's located 30 miles northwest of Bozeman, Montana — the Rocky Mountain ski town that out-of-staters flocked to during the pandemic. It's also just an hour-and-a-half drive to Yellowstone National Park, where the eponymous show takes place, per Google Maps.

The ranch features seven bedrooms, a horse pasture and stable, and an indoor riding arena. Take a look inside.

There are also two fishing ponds, 1,000 acres of grounds for livestock, a shooting range, and a riding range.

Guests who stayed at the ranch's bed and breakfast could hunt, fish, and — for an extra fee — ride horses and make pottery.

The details of the interior echo the land the property sits on. There is wood that matches the color of the trees and stone tiling that blends in with the color of the plains.

