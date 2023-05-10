Popular
no longer living with the 'rents = sky-high rent

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Wonder Why Your Rent Is So High? Because Everyone Has Decided They Want To Live Alone.
Rents in big cities remain shockingly high despite a pandemic exodus. New research suggests one key factor: People got sick of living with each other.
The Lede

Sick of your roommates? You're not alone. People have fled big cities and no longer want to live with roommates making for sky-high rent.

Key Details

  • Throughout the height of the pandemic, rents plummeted and just as quickly as they fell, they skyrocketed.
  • Remote work made it so that life with roommates wasn't ideal and that more household space was in order.
  • Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at the Economic Innovation Group and his coauthor Eric Carlson used 2021 census data to explore how the makeup of housing markets in large cities has changed.

