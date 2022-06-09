musk mood = tesla success
Wonder Why Elon Musk Is Lashing Out About Recession Risks And Work From Home? Just Look Under The Hood At Tesla.
448 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- When Elon gets anxious enough to act out, it's because something is deeply wrong at Tesla.
- He's almost certainly doing it now, yammering on about Twitter bots and "raining money" as his company's competition closes in and the China market — where Tesla derives the lion's share of its profits — crumbles.
- When Tesla is distressed there is a tell, and that tell is a spasmodic, gloomy Elon Musk.
Comments