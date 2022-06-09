Popular
Wonder Why Elon Musk Is Lashing Out About Recession Risks And Work From Home? Just Look Under The Hood At Tesla.
Musk's wild rants about Twitter bots and Joe Biden are designed to distract everyone from the financial disaster he faces at Tesla.

Key Details

  • When Elon gets anxious enough to act out, it's because something is deeply wrong at Tesla.
  • He's almost certainly doing it now, yammering on about Twitter bots and "raining money" as his company's competition closes in and the China market — where Tesla derives the lion's share of its profits — crumbles.
  • When Tesla is distressed there is a tell, and that tell is a spasmodic, gloomy Elon Musk.

