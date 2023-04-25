Experts say it could be even shorter
Why The Four-Day Workweek Works
Key Details
- While the science is still in the early stages, a growing body of evidence suggests that the four-day workweek can improve a workplace and make employees more satisfied.
- Experts told Insider that as productivity tools with AI catch on and more high-ranking executives acknowledge the importance of rest, the four-day workweek could become more commonplace.
- A lot of the benefits of the four-day workweek come down to a simple everyday activity: sleep.