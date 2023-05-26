Popular
"HOW MUCH MONEY DO YOU MAKE?"

Annie Smith
Annie Smith via businessinsider.com
Why The Age-Old Taboo Against Revealing Your Salary Is Proving Impossible To Break
According to new research, many companies view salary discussions in the workplace as taboo. Despite legal protections, firms are still muzzling workers.
The Lede

A blizzard of laws enacted over the past decade have prohibited employers from firing or punishing workers for talking about their salaries. But according gto our research, many companies are still muzzling workers when it comes to pay transparency.

Key Details

  • Nearly half of US states penalize bosses for discouraging or banning workers from asking their colleagues in nearby cubicles — or on Slack — about their pay.
  • At the same time, more people are willing to discuss salaries openly.
  • Changing generational norms and new laws protecting workers' rights to transparency are starting to erode the deep-seated cultural taboo of salary talk, but there is still a ways to go before we can declare a new era of openly talking about salaries.

Comments

