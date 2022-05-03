"if [the books are] good, they have new information"
Why Revelations In Political Books Don't Become Public Sooner
488 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Bombshell books — or their accompanying recordings — often get public backlash over their timing.
- There are a few reasons why major revelations appear in books and not the daily news.
- For books to sell, "if they're good, they have new information," a top publishing agent told Insider.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments