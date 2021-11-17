Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

Who Makes Money On Cameo? Kevin From 'The Office,' Apparently.
Brian Baumgartner has more than 6,000 fans on Cameo, and says he made over $1 million on the platform.

Key Details

  • Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin Malone on "The Office," is making big bucks on Cameo.
  • The actor said he made more than $1 million on the platform selling personalized videos.
  • Baumgartner now has over 6,000 fans on Cameo.

