Who Makes Money On Cameo? Kevin From 'The Office,' Apparently.
Key Details
- Brian Baumgartner, best known for playing Kevin Malone on "The Office," is making big bucks on Cameo.
- The actor said he made more than $1 million on the platform selling personalized videos.
- Baumgartner now has over 6,000 fans on Cameo.
