When 'Elite' Cops Go Rogue
So-Called "Elite" Anti-Crime Units Like The One That Killed Tyre Nichols Have A Nationwide Legacy Of Killings And Corruption. So Why Do Cities Keep Using Them?
The Lede
Tyre Nichols died at the hands of the Memphis police's Scorpion unit on the evening of January 7. His death is just one in a long line of egregious police brutality done by elite "street crime" squads.
Key Details
- Specialized "street crime" police squads created in response to rising drug and crime rates, share a pattern of abuse.
- In fact, the abuse is known that in many cities the specialized units are known as the "jump-out boys."
- There have been a number of complaints against these units which often lead to them being disbanded, only to be assembled again not much later. Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols are two in a long line of cases of tragic police brutality.