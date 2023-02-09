Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

When 'Elite' Cops Go Rogue

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
So-Called
The death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police's Scorpion unit has renewed scrutiny on other elite "street crime" squads around the country.
· 324 reads

The Lede

Tyre Nichols died at the hands of the Memphis police's Scorpion unit on the evening of January 7. His death is just one in a long line of egregious police brutality done by elite "street crime" squads.

Key Details

  • Specialized "street crime" police squads created in response to rising drug and crime rates, share a pattern of abuse.
  • In fact, the abuse is known that in many cities the specialized units are known as the "jump-out boys."
  • There have been a number of complaints against these units which often lead to them being disbanded, only to be assembled again not much later. Breonna Taylor and Tyre Nichols are two in a long line of cases of tragic police brutality.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories