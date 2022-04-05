🐂 or 🐻?
What’s Next for the Us Housing Bubble? Industry Experts Break Down the Bull and Bear Cases for Home Prices in the Months Ahead.
774 reads | submitted by Daisy Grant
Concerns about a housing-market crash are growing as the Federal Reserve begins hiking interest rates.
Over the past few weeks, Business Insider has collected experts' views on the direction of the market. Here are several stories highlighting both bearish and bullish views on the market:
- Are home prices going to crash? A real-estate expert who's written multiple books on investing strategy breaks down why prices could grow 'faster than we can get a handle on'
-
Is the housing market setting up for a crash? 2 experts — including one who called the 2008 bubble burst — share the warning signs that a real-estate downfall is coming.
-
Are we on the verge of a housing-bubble bust? An economist advises buyers to sit out the current 'irrational' market and lists the 11 most overvalued cities in the US.
-
Out-of-town homebuyers are driving up real-estate prices in these 10 overvalued cities, and it's fueling housing-bubble fears
-
A chief economist who called the 2008 housing crisis warns that the US housing market is in the 'early stages of a substantial downshift' as demand subsides — and says surging home prices and rents are due to cool off in a big way
