no more shark attack
What Army Soldiers Go Through On Day One Of Boot Camp
Hannah Williams
For decades, trainees were indoctrinated on day one with an unofficial tradition known as the "shark attack," during which they were verbally berated by drill sergeants in a manner subsequently described by Army officials as "degrading."
In the fall of 2020, the shark attack was officially replaced with an event called the "first 100 yards," which incorporates teamwork into a competition that features mental and physical challenges.
Here's what happens on day one of boot camp. 👇
