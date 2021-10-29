How do you like your eggs in the morning
What An Egg Breakfast Looks Like In 18 Places Around The World
- The versatile egg is a popular component of some of the world's best breakfasts across the world.
- From Bulgarian banitsa to huevos rancheros, there are many delicious ways to eat eggs with cheese.
- Lamb and eggs are common in Iraq and fry-ups with sausages are an English classic.
