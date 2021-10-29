Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

How do you like your eggs in the morning

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

From a full English breakfast to a flaky pastry creation, here is what egg breakfasts look like around the world, from Japan to Israel.
What An Egg Breakfast Looks Like In 18 Places Around The World

Key Details

  • The versatile egg is a popular component of some of the world's best breakfasts across the world.
  • From Bulgarian banitsa to huevos rancheros, there are many delicious ways to eat eggs with cheese.
  • Lamb and eggs are common in Iraq and fry-ups with sausages are an English classic.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: