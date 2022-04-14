go maskless if you want
What Airlines Don't Require Masks?
482 reads
Key Details
- Mask requirements on planes became a commonality across the globe after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Masks are still mandatory on US airlines and planes headed to and from the US until at least May 3.
- But with COVID cases on the decline, some European airlines — including British Airways and EasyJet — have dropped the mask mandate on certain routes.
