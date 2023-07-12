Popular
Welcome To 'Zombie Twitter'
From rate limits to Threads, it's clear that Elon Musk's "new and improved" Twitter is losing the one thing that made it special.
The Lede

It's been less than a year since he bought it, and Elon Musk's Twitter is already well on its way to suffering a fate worse than death — irrelevance.

Key Details

  • Being relevant was Twitter's core strength as a platform. When something was happening, people immediately went to Twitter to know more.
  • Part of the problem is that — like Trump's Truth Social — Musk has become the centerpiece of the website.
  • But the rocket launch of Meta's Threads appears to be the most serious threat to Musk's Twitter yet.

