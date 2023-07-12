twitter quitters
Welcome To 'Zombie Twitter'
The Lede
It's been less than a year since he bought it, and Elon Musk's Twitter is already well on its way to suffering a fate worse than death — irrelevance.
Key Details
- Being relevant was Twitter's core strength as a platform. When something was happening, people immediately went to Twitter to know more.
- Part of the problem is that — like Trump's Truth Social — Musk has become the centerpiece of the website.
- But the rocket launch of Meta's Threads appears to be the most serious threat to Musk's Twitter yet.