google: the personal assistant
Web Search As You Know It Is Dead: Microsoft's And Google's New AIs Are About To Transform How You Look For Information Online
The Lede
Google's user experience has been the same for several years, but the search engine is unveiling a whole new way to use the browser with artificial intelligence.
Key Details
- AI-boosted search engines from Microsoft and Google are set to change the way we search the web.
- New versions of Google Search and Bing are meant to give conversational answers to complex queries.
- It's "more like just asking a personal assistant to do something," an AI expert told Insider.