making history
VIDEO: See The Historic Moment Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Confirmed To The US Supreme Court
400 reads | submitted by Anushka Suharu
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53 to 47.
Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be named to the country's highest bench.
She won't be sworn in until late June or early July, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.
Check out this video of the historic moment below:
You can find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and her journey to the US Supreme Court below:
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court, in a bipartisan vote
Biden formally introduces historic Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson as an 'independent mind' who 'strives to be fair'
GOP leaders used Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's hearing to rebuke critical race theory. Scholars say it's a disgraceful attempt to disqualify her.
6 major takeaways from Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic Supreme Court confirmation hearings
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments