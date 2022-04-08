Trending
VIDEO: See The Historic Moment Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Confirmed To The US Supreme Court

The US Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She made history as the first Black woman to be named to the country's highest bench.
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court by a vote of 53 to 47.
Jackson made history as the first Black woman to be named to the country's highest bench.
She won't be sworn in until late June or early July, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Check out this video of the historic moment below:

You can find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and her journey to the US Supreme Court below:

