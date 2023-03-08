no hedging on affordability
Universities Are Turning Into Real-Estate Hedge Funds — And Students Are Paying The Price
The Lede
Colleges around the country are buying up and investing in real estate hedge funds and the effect actually makes college affordability a larger problem.
Key Details
- Universities across the country have bought up or invested in real estate.
- Catherine Liu argues that "the financialization of higher education has warped the purpose and mission of universities."
- With students (and parents) struggling to afford higher education, the nature of the hedge fund model has actually made affordability worse.