no hedging on affordability

Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Universities Are Turning Into Real-Estate Hedge Funds — And Students Are Paying The Price
The sad truth is universities are investing more in real estate than in educating students, and it's killing higher education.
The Lede

Colleges around the country are buying up and investing in real estate hedge funds and the effect actually makes college affordability a larger problem.

Key Details

  • Universities across the country have bought up or invested in real estate.
  • Catherine Liu argues that "the financialization of higher education has warped the purpose and mission of universities."
  • With students (and parents) struggling to afford higher education, the nature of the hedge fund model has actually made affordability worse.
