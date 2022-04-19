Trending
Uber Drops Mask Rules And Says Riders 'Can Always Cancel' If They Feel Uncomfortable
Uber emailed customers on Tuesday to announce masks are no longer required after the CDC said it will not enforce mask mandates on transportation including rideshares.

Key Details

  • Uber emailed customers to announce masks are no longer required.
  • The CDC says it will not enforce mask mandates on transportation including rideshares.
  • Uber's message tells customers to take other safety precautions, like opening windows.

