mask free riding
Uber Drops Mask Rules And Says Riders 'Can Always Cancel' If They Feel Uncomfortable
157 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Uber emailed customers to announce masks are no longer required.
- The CDC says it will not enforce mask mandates on transportation including rideshares.
- Uber's message tells customers to take other safety precautions, like opening windows.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments