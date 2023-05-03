best passenger ever
Uber CEO Reveals 4 Ways To Boost Your Rider Ratings — And Tipping Isn't One Of Them
The Lede
What's your rider rating? Five stars? Four? Two? Uber's CEO revealed the best ways to increase your rating on the ride-sharing app.
Key Details
- Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed the best way for passengers to increase their ratings.
- Surprisingly, tips don't affect rider ratings, he said in a Tuesday interview with CNBC.
- The CEO also shared his takeaways from driving undercover for the ride-share app.