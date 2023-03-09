Uber And Lyft Drivers Reveal The 6 Car Features They Can’t Drive Without

Drivers working for ride-hailing apps pick up a wide variety of passengers who have all sorts of preferences. Five drivers working for Uber and Lyft told Insider about car features that make the job better.

[Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Uber drivers need to be attentive, focused, and dedicated to ensuring their riders reach their destination safely.

Given how much time they spend in their cars, many drivers rely on specific features, gadgets, and apps to make the job easier.

Insider spoke to five drivers who work for Uber and Lyft about what accessories they — and their passengers — like the most about their vehicles. Their identities and occupations have been verified by Insider.

Plastic dividers that separate the passengers from the driver "set the tone" for the ride, according to a driver.

[Jefta Images/Future Publishing via Getty Images]

Mike Hosley, who drives for both Uber and Lyft in southern California, told Insider he was pleased when a plastic screen was installed in his Cadillac during the pandemic.

"I've actually turned around and had a dog's nose there before. I've had people leaning over and breathing on me, and people sneeze," he said.

Hosley, 62, said the plastic dividers "set the tone" between the passenger and the driver because he didn't like riders getting in the front and invading his space, especially after the pandemic hit.

Apple CarPlay, which is integrated into the Uber app, makes driving easier for Trevor Martin, a driver in Orange County, California.

[Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images]

Martin, who has driven for Uber for more than a year and has completed more than 1,000 trips, said having a car with access to Apple CarPlay was ideal.

Uber drivers who have an iPhone can use the Uber app directly through their vehicle's dashboard via Apple's CarPlay. This means drivers can organize trips, get directions, and communicate with the rider more easily on a bigger screen, compared with solely relying on their phone, which is usually mounted to the dashboard.

Being able to play a large variety of music is appealing, not only for drivers but also for passengers.

[Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

Richard Knupp, an Uber and Lyft driver who drives in State College, Pennsylvania, said he switches between alternative rock, pop music, and old classics during rides. He likes tuning into SiriusXM too, he added.

"The music choice makes my experience more enjoyable," Knupp told Insider. "I get bored with repetition and like to choose genres according to my mood."

Passengers also appreciate the music as some ask whether they can connect their phone to the car's Bluetooth or aux cable so they can play their own tunes, Knupp said.

