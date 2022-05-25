how the mighty fall
Twitter's Stock Has Fallen So Much That Elon Musk's $1.1 Billion Profit Is Now A $40 Million Loss
143 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via markets.businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Social media stocks are reeling after Snap said it would miss its revenue targets and the broader tech sector has buckled.
- Twitter's stock fell 5.5% Tuesday, dropping below Elon Musk's average purchase price.
- Musk's potential $1.1 billion profit has become a $40 million loss in just four weeks.
Comments